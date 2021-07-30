Mayor’s residence in Hancock Park vandalized after protest over anti-camping ordinance

The mayor’s residence in Hancock Park was vandalized after a protest late Thursday night.

Video showed a large group of Los Angeles Police Department officers gathered outside the residence on Irving Boulevard, where toilet paper could be seen strewn across the the Getty House’s fence and the trees outside.

Several signs could be seen displayed outside the residence, including one that read “your sweeps are violent! We will not be silent!” Graffiti was also visible on the sidewalks and wall outside, where “housing is a right” and “repeal 41.18” were scrawled.

Earlier in the night, protesters gathered to speak out against Mayor Eric Garcetti signing a new anti-camping ordinance that prohibits sitting, sleeping or storing items on public property around parks, schools, homeless shelters, bridges and overpasses, and other locations.

The L.A. City Council approved the ordinance with a 13-2 vote the day before.

Opponents have argued that the ordinance criminalizes homelessness.

Outside the Getty House Thursday, protesters were calling for Garcetti to rescind his signature, according to video posted to social media.

LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told KTLA the vandalism occurred around 11:45 p.m. and that no arrests have been made. The investigation is still is underway, Lee said.

Officers could be seen picking up the toilet paper and trash from outside the residence. They were also removing several electric scooters from the driveway.