Man fatally stabs Maywood gas station clerk in ‘vicious’ attack: Officials

A 32-year-old woman working as a gas station clerk was fatally stabbed by a man in Maywood early Wednesday in what authorities are calling a “vicious” attack.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a man fighting with employees at the Arco station along the 4700 block of Slauson Avenue about 5:30 a.m., officials said.

When they arrived, deputies found the man still fighting with people inside the ampm store. They detained him and took him outside before finding the victim behind the counter with multiple stab wounds, Lt. Barry Hall told KTLA.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she eventually died from her injuries. She has not been identified.

Hall said it was unclear what led to the deadly stabbing.

Officials described the suspect as a transient.

“I don’t know what set him off. It was a vicious crime,” the lieutenant said. “There’s no rhyme or reason for it.”

The suspect was booked on suspicion of murder but has not been identified by authorities.