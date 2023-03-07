A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A local McDonald’s franchise will make a critical food donation to residents of a San Bernardino County mountain community that has been partially cutoff by snow-covered roads and unsafe driving conditions for several days.

Residents in the Crestline and Lake Arrowhead community will be able to receive eggs, milk, pasta and other food staples during a donation event on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The food will be given out at Goodwin & Son’s Market located at 24089 Lake Gregory Dr. in Crestline while supplies last.

Randy Baremor is the owner of the local McDonald’s franchise and helped organize the donation effort, alongside Sandals Church of Lake Arrowhead.

San Bernardino County continues to feel the lasting effects of historic snowfall from recent winter storms. The mountain communities, including Crestline and Lake Arrowhead, were areas hardest hit and most affected by the unprecedented precipitation totals.

On Tuesday, local and state agencies continued to dig out major highway and residential roadways to restore through-traffic.

On Monday night, both Highway 18 and Highway 330 were reopened to cars without the need for law enforcement escort. Crestline is located about 16 miles north of the city of San Bernardino, with the bulk of travelers taking Highway 18 to and from the city.