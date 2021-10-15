McDonald’s to test out plant-based burger in El Segundo and Manhattan Beach

Fast food giant McDonald’s will be testing out a plant-based burger in several U.S. cities, including in El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, the company announced Thursday.

The two restaurants in Los Angeles County will be among eight locations that will offer the McPlant for a limited time starting Nov. 3.

The new burger features a patty made from plant-based ingredients like peas, rice and potatoes, and is served on a sesame seed bun with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard and American cheese.

“It has the iconic taste of a McDonald’s burger, because it is one,” the company said.

The patty, which is exclusive to McDonald’s, was co-developed with Beyond Meat.

The McPlant comes to the U.S. after previously being introduced overseas, including in Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria and the U.K.

Plant-based proteins have grown in popularity in recent years, with several restaurants introducing vegan-friendly options.

In 2019, Burger King started serving the Impossible Whopper, which also features a meatless patty.

U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods increased 27% in 2020, bringing the total plant-based market value to $7 billion, according to data from the Plant Based Foods Association and the Good Food Institute.

Plant-based meat in particular saw major growth, with sales growing 45% in 2020, according to the data.