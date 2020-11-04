Measure J: L.A. County voters strongly favoring diverting more funds to social services

Los Angeles County voters on Tuesday were strongly favoring passage of a ballot measure that would divert more county funds to social services and jail diversion program, according to early results from the L.A. County registrar-recorder’s office.

With 18% of the in-person ballots counted along with 81% of mail-in ballots, 58% of voters had cast ballots in favor of the proposal, called Measure J, according to the results.

Measure J, if it passes, would require that 10% of locally generated, unrestricted county money — estimated between $360 million and $900 million — be spent on a variety of social services, including housing, mental health treatment and investments in communities disproportionally harmed by racism. The county would be prohibited from using the money on prisons, jails or law enforcement agencies.

The measure was placed on the ballot by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors amid growing calls for criminal justice reforms after a spate of local police shootings and the police killing of George Floyd.

