Authorities in Orange County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wearing a sweatshirt with the words “Dirty Bird” on it who unsuccessfully attempted to rob a local meat market late last year.

The incident unfolded on Oct. 25 just before 12 p.m. at a shop in the 1800 block of Standard Street, according to a social media post by the Santa Ana Police Department.

Surveillance video from the market captured the suspect, described as a Hispanic male, shoving a female customer standing at the counter out of the way as he doused the cash register with lighter fluid and briefly ignited it. After seeing the flames, another customer standing at the counter moved to the side.

According to police, the store’s clerk was also sprayed with lighter fluid as the suspect, speaking in Spanish, demanded cash from the register.

Suspect caught on surveillance store attempting to rob a meat market in Santa Ana on Oct. 25, 2023. (SAPD)

There was a brief scuffle as the would-be thief attempted to grab money from the register, but ultimately the “Dirty Bird” suspect left empty handed.

Police said the man, who along with the dark-colored hooded sweatshirt was wearing a black disposable face mask, gray pants and gray Vans shoes, was last seen fleeing the meat market on a “Razor-type” scooter.

Anyone with information about the incident, who may recognize the suspect or knows of his whereabouts is encouraged to Santa Ana Police Department Detective S. Parker at 714-245-8360 or by email at Spark@santa-ana.org.