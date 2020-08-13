Medical experts refute Anaheim councilwoman’s claim that wearing masks causes dental issues

People walk along the strand in Huntington Beach in this undated photo. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Anaheim Councilwoman Lucille Kring is seen in an undated photo on the city of Anaheim website.

Anaheim Councilwoman Lucille Kring said at this week’s council meeting that dentists are finding that wearing masks can cause serious dental issues, but medical professionals are skeptical.

“Dentists are finding that it’s causing very serious dental problems — cavities, gum disease and halitosis. So keep that in mind when you’re snuggling up to a mask,” Kring said.

Dr. Ramesh Gowda, president of the Orange County Dental Society, said Wednesday that Kring’s comments were problematic.

“There is no scientific basis for that,” Gowda said. “My request to all the nonmedical people who don’t have the expertise, please check with the proper authority. … It is not fair for any council people or anybody without any knowledge just to assume things and to make recommendations. Leave it to the experts and follow the guidance of the experts.”

