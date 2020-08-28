Medio Fire: Crews get upper hand on 10-acre blaze that threatened Ventura homes

Firefighters were making good progress against a brush fire that broke out just northeast of Ventura Friday, initially threatening homes in the area, officials said.

Dubbed the Medio Fire, the blaze was reported east of El Medio Street and north of Grant Park around 2:10 p.m., according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

It was initially reported to cover around 3 acres and grew to about 10 acres. However, fire officials said it had the potential to char 100 acres.

By 2:40 p.m., the bulk of the flames were moving away from structures, though a few were under moderate threat, firefighters said.

It was also spreading more slowly as it moved into thicker brush, officials said.

Air tankers had been called in to battle the blaze, but the Fire Department said they were later sent home.

No further details were immediately available.

#MedioFire; main fire is moving away from structures, there are a few with a moderate threat. The fires rate of spread has slowed as it is moved into thicker brush. @VenturaCityFD @cityofventura @vcfd #vcfd Video credit @CB_FirePhoto pic.twitter.com/hbzsVt5e9j — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) August 28, 2020