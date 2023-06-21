KTLA 5’s Rick Chambers got the opportunity to meet Bosco, the LAPD drug dog that sniffed out heroin, fentanyl, guns and cash from a vending machine in a warehouse in Gardena on Friday.

What makes Bosco’s story even more remarkable is the fact that he has only been a K-9 for six months and that he was on his third-ever deployment when he got called into action.

Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office were serving a search warrant at the Gardena warehouse when they requested a K-9 Unit from the Los Angeles Police Department to assist them.

The two-year-old Dutch shepherd quickly alerted officers to 15 pounds of heroin, a kilogram of fentanyl, an assault rifle and thousands of dollars in cash in an operational vending machine.

According to Bosco’s handler, Officer Pablo Soto, his frenetic energy is what helps officers the most when searching for drugs.

“When he’s looking for the odor, he’s very all over the place,” said Officer Soto. “When he locates it, he slows down, ultimately coming to a complete stop.”

Bosco’s big drug bust is part of a larger, ongoing investigation, so authorities could not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the search warrant.

However, they did commend Officer Bosco for “[rising] to the challenge when he was called upon.”