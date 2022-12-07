An off-duty Riverside County Animal Services officer rescued a kitten that got stuck in a pipe earlier this month.

The rescue happened on Dec. 1 on Cajalco Road near Woodcrest.

Christopher Peck, the Animal Services officer who saved the frightened feline, was at his home on standby duty when Animal Services received the call about the trapped kitten.

Since he was at home, he grabbed his own pipe-cutting tool and headed to the scene.

When he arrived, he found the kitten with its head stuck in the pipe, caught in a flange on the inside. He figured the cat must’ve been chasing something into the pipe when the flange closed and trapped it partially inside.

As he evaluated the scene, Peck saw that the pipe was about 16-feet long and wouldn’t fit in his animal control truck. But because he thought ahead to bring the pipe cutter, he was able to shorten the pipe and transport it and the stuck kitten to a nearby shelter where the rescue was completed.

The kitten was then safely removed from the pipe and received medical attention by the veterinarians on staff.

Veterinarians in Riverside County helped rescue a cat that got its head stuck in a pipe on Dec. 1, 2022 (Riverside County Animal Services)

Animal Services Officer Chris Peck holds a kitten that he helped rescue after it got its head stuck in a pipe in Riverside County on Dec. 1, 2022 (Riverside County Animal Services)

Rescued kitten “Piper” rests at a veterinary hospital in Riverside County after being rescued on Dec. 1, 2022 (Riverside County Animal Services)

Shelter employees have decided to name the cat “Piper,” in honor of her harrowing rescue.

Now that Piper is all healed up and in good health, she is available for adoption from the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley. Interested adopters can call 951-358-7387, or stop by and ask to see her.

“She was a little scared before, but now she’s friendly,” Peck said.

Peck has been with Riverside County Animal Services for 15 years and has been part of several unique rescues.

He previously helped save a burrow that was stuck in a ditch and another burrow that had a traffic cone stuck on its foot. He’s also rescued a kitten from a chimney using several blankets that were tied together, Animal Services officials said.