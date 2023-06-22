KTLA’s political series, Inside California Politics, will air a special program on California’s 2024 Senate race on Thursday at 7 p.m. on KTLA and Nexstar Media Group’s local stations around the state.

The special, “Inside California Politics: The Race for the Senate,” will feature the three leading candidates running to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein after she retires in 2025: Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland), Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank).

The special will be hosted by KTLA’s Frank Buckley and Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo.