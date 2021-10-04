Meet the members of the 2022 Tournament of Roses Royal Court

Each year, the Rose Parade’s Royal Court features seven young ladies, already accomplished in their youth, schools and communities.

Each member of the 2022 Royal Court is ready to do even more, as representatives of the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community and the greater Los Angeles area.

On Monday, the Tournament of Roses’ court committee selected seven Royal Court members from its 25 finalists who participated in an interview process.

The finalists were selected based on several criteria, including public speaking ability, academic achievement, youth leadership; and community and school involvement.

The seven members of the Royal Court are:

Jeannine Briggs

Nadia Chung

Ava Feldman

Abigail Griffith

Swetha Somasundaram

McKenzie Street

Jaeda Walden

In addition to serving as representatives of their communities, court members will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship, the Tournament’s website stated.

The 2022 Rose Queen will be coronated on Oct. 26 on the front lawn of Tournament House.