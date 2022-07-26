The drawing for what is now the third largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game’s history will take place Tuesday night.

No one won the grand prize after Friday’s drawing, prompting the jackpot to grow to $810 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

The cash value option for anyone lucky enough to hit all six numbers would be $470.1 million.

Customers at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne lined up and imagined what they would do with their winnings.

“I’d take care of everybody I know,” said one man who also planned to “disappear.”

Mega Millions jackpots begin at $20 million and continue to grow until there is a winner. The largest jackpot in history reached $1.537 billion in 2018.

The winning ticket for that prize was sold in South Carolina.

Drawings take place at 7:59 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million.