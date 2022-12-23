In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Santa may drop a winning lottery ticket into someone’s stocking this Christmas.

The California Lottery announced that the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated half a billion dollars and is up for grabs on Friday evening.

The estimated winning prize for tonight’s 8 p.m. drawing is $510 million, a news release stated.

The Mega Millions, a multi-state lottery drawing, has been steadily growing since October after two individuals split the $502 million prize. The winning tickets were sold in Fort Myers, Florida, and San Jose.

People who want to participate in tonight’s drawing have until 7:45 p.m. to buy a ticket to be included in the 8 p.m. drawing. If no one wins tonight’s drawing, the next one will occur on Dec. 27.

The estimated half-billion dollar jackpot comes after a California resident won the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center, a convenience store in Altadena.

The winner’s identity has not been revealed.

Regardless of the lottery drawing outcome, money from ticket sales will be given to California public schools as supplemental funding.

All unclaimed prize money is also used to support statewide public schools.