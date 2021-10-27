Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $2.6 million sold in Sun Valley

Someone who purchased a play for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions game in Sun Valley possesses a ticket worth an estimated $2.6 million.

The lucky ticket was purchased at the Jerry’s Liquor located at 11010 Saticoy St., according to the California Lottery’s website.

Defying long-shot odds, it matched five numbers — missing only the Mega Ball — to win the multi-million-dollar prize, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers in the Tuesday draw were 6, 14, 19, 56, 62 and the Mega Ball 9.

With no grand prize winners, the Mega Millions jackpot will rise to $22 million for the next draw on Friday.

For lottery players who don’t want to wait until the end of the week, two games are being played Wednesday night: Powerball, with its estimated $102 million jackpot; and SuperLotto Plus, with a top prize guaranteed at $29 million.