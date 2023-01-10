A winning lottery ticket worth nearly $4 million was bought at a Hacienda Heights store, according to the California Lottery.

Officials said the Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Park’s Liquor on 7th Avenue, and the lucky winner matched five numbers.

Tuesday’s winning numbers are 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, and gold ball 9.

The owner of the $4 million ticket will remain anonymous to lottery officials until they come forward to claim the prize.

Since no one hit Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot, the prize rolls up to an estimated $1.35 billion for Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery reports.