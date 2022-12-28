Ace Liquor in Glendale is seen on Dec. 28, 2022. (KTLA)

While no one hit the Mega Millions grand prize of $565 million Tuesday night, one lucky lotto ticket that matched five numbers was sold in Los Angeles County.

The nearly perfect ticket was purchased at Ace Liquor located at 1740 Victory Blvd. in Glendale, according to California Lottery officials.

The ticket is worth $245,984 and is one of two tickets sold in California that matched five numbers.

The other one was purchased in Santa Barbara County at a Mobil station in Santa Maria.

The winning numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing were 9, 13, 36, 59 and 61 with a Mega number of 11.

The next drawing will take place Friday night with a jackpot worth an estimated $640 million.

The huge jackpot comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever, a $2.04 billion Powerball prize, was won on Nov. 8 after being purchased from Joe’s Service Center in Altadena.