Mega Millions winning lottery ticket worth $426 million sold at Woodland Hills gas station

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Someone who purchased a play for Friday night’s Mega Millions game at Woodland Hills east station possesses a ticket worth a whopping $426 million.

The lucky ticket drawn Friday was purchased at the Chevron Station located at 6061 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the California Lottery’s website.

Defying long-shot odds it matched all six numbers drawn, including the Mega number, to win the multi-million-dollar prize, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers in the Friday draw were 3, 16, 25, 44, 55 and the Mega Ball 13.

The jackpot winner has one year to come forward to claim their prize, and that person will have the choice of taking a lump sum payment of approximately $293,000,000 (before federal taxes), or the entire jackpot amount in 30 graduated payments over 29 years.

The federal government taxes lottery winnings, but California does not collect state or local taxes on Lottery prizes.

The latest Mega Millions draw sequence, which began with a $20 million jackpot back in October 2021, rolled a whopping 27 times to a jackpot of $426 million for Friday’s draw.

Sales for the entire sequence in California, which comprised of 28 draws, totaled $110.3 million, in which an estimated $40 million will go to the state’s public schools.

“It’s always exciting when we have a winning ticket with such a big jackpot in California,” Alva V. Johnson, director of the California State Lottery, said in a statement Saturday. “What makes it particularly meaningful is that California’s public schools are also a big winner! Raising money for education is why the Lottery exists in the first place, and we take a lot of pride in that.”