Megan Thee Stallion underwent surgery after being shot in the Hollywood Hills

Megan Thee Stallion underwent surgery for a gunshot wound, and shrapnel was removed from her left heel in the hours after she says she was shot in the Hollywood Hills last month after a night of partying, records show.

More details of the incident emerged Friday, a day after Stallion for the first time, through her Instagram Live account, said her fellow hip-hop artist pulled the trigger that left her wounded on July 12.

Medical records now in possession of authorities show that the rapper, who was born Megan Pete, underwent a surgical procedure to remove a foreign object from her heel hours after the shooting. She had a 4 cm by 4 cm wound, the records show.

The “WAP” and “Savage”rapper was treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. She reported she “felt pain in both feet.”

