California-based In-N-Out Burger can count British royalty among its legions of fans.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was photographed at the Santa Barbara In-N-Out drive-thru on Sunday, Sept. 10. The photo, which was published on PEOPLE, was taken from inside the restaurant.

Markle and Prince Harry, who moved from the U.K. to Montecito, California in 2020, have previously shared their love for the fast-food chain, including an interview with Variety in which Markle, 41, said it was her husband’s “favorite.”

“There’s one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods. It’s really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order,” the Duchess said.

In a January interview with PEOPLE, the Duke and Duchess even shared their favorite In-N-Out orders. Harry gets two double-doubles, animal style, fries and a Coke.

“Meg gets the cheeseburger and fries with sides of jalapeños. I just stick with ketchup and that special sauce of theirs. So good!” Harry said.

In-N-Out, which was founded in Baldwin Park, California in 1948, is celebrating its 75th anniversary next month with a festival and benefit concert.

The fast-food chain is largely credited with inventing the drive-thru restaurant concept.