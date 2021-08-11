Melrose Avenue blocked off following deadly shooting in Fairfax district

Melrose Avenue is blocked off following a deadly shooting in the Fairfax district on Aug. 11, 2021. (KTLA)

Homicide detectives were investigating after a man was shot and killed on Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax district Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The gunfire was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on the 7700 block of Melrose Avenue, at the intersection with Spaulding Avenue, said Los Angeles police spokesperson Officer William Cooper.

A man in his mid-20s was struck and succumbed to his injuries, Cooper said.

Melrose Avenue was blocked off in the area while authorities investigated the scene and searched for the gunman.

The shooting occurred on a well-trafficked strip of Melrose lined with boutiques and restaurants. The street was expected to remain closed between Spaulding and Genesee avenues until at least 5 p.m.

Police describe the suspect as a Latino man in his early 20s with short hair. They say he was last seen getting into a silver Toyota Camry.

No further details were available.