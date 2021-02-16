Melrose store owners say area has seen less shopping, more crime as police warn of spike in robberies

Some store owners along Melrose Avenue in L.A.’s Fairfax District said Tuesday there’s been less foot traffic and more crime in the area as police search for suspects in a series of recent robberies.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the temporary, recurring closures of many restaurants and retail stores throughout Los Angeles and the rest of the country. Along Melrose, known for its high-end streetwear shops, many stores remained shuttered while others are welcoming customers.

But the Los Angeles Police Department warned Monday of an increase in the number of people being robbed at gunpoint in the trendy shopping area. Over the last few weeks, seven robberies have involved Rolex watches, police said.

Two armed robbers target a shopper just north of Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax district on Jan. 30, 2021, in a still from surveillance video released Feb. 15, 2021, by the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Jan. 30, one shopper was assaulted by a pair of men who jumped out of car and started tackling him to the ground as he walked along a sidewalk after leaving a nearby store. Video released by LAPD shows the robbers attack the man just around 4 p.m.

The footage shows the men appear to hold the victim down while one of the assailants appears to pull out a handgun. Police said they stole a number of items including a Rolex watch — mirroring the circumstances of several daytime robberies that have occurred in the area since then.

Dom Deluca, owner of Melrose Skate Shop, said the person robbed was a customer of his, and the security footage came from his store.

“That day, I’m in my office, and that’s where the cameras are,” Deluca said. “I’m not paying attention. I hear a car racing through the alleyway, and I’m like, ‘Who the hell?'”

“And I look, and there he is getting jumped,” Deluca said, describing the victim as “all busted up.”

According to LAPD, robbers involved in the recent crimes follow the victims from nearby restaurants and store in vehicles, waiting until they reach more isolated areas before attacking. Investigators believe the assailants are targeting people wearing high-end jewelry.

“There needs to be some sort of consequence for these people or else business is going to suffer, people are going to suffer,” said another business owner along the popular street, who spoke on-camera but asked to remain anonymous.

The store owner said he’s been in the area for about 20 years and a lot has changed recently.

“In the past six months, the street has gone downhill,” he said. “Honestly, like people used to come here and shop, enjoy themselves. No longer are you seeing that.”

Deluca, who has also had his store in the area for several years, suggested stiffer penalties for committing robberies and more police patrols to fix the problem.

“I’ve been here for so long,” Deluca said. “I’ve never ever, ever, ever, ever seen it this bad.”