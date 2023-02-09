A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department vehicle is seen in an undated file photo shared by the agency.

A member of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department was killed in a crash in Riverside County Thursday morning, officials said.

“Our greatest sorrow and condolences are for the member’s family and closest friends. During this time, we are collaborating with the Riverside Sheriff’s Department as we prepare to honor our fallen member,” OCSD officials said in a tweet.

Though Riverside County authorities have not released many details about the crash, deputies did respond to a fatal collision in the 25300 block of Railroad Canyon Road and Grape Street in Lake Elsinore.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim, and it is unclear whether he or she was on duty at the time.

