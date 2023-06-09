A suspect in a string of Ventura County break-ins is seen in this undated photo provided by the Simi Valley Police Department

Two men from the Antelope Valley were taken into custody Thursday following a monthslong investigation into a string of commercial burglaries in Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks.

The joint operation between the Simi Valley Police Department and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office began following several break-ins at businesses in both cities.

Each break-in followed a similar pattern, authorities said, happening late at night, with burglars gaining access to the property by smashing rear windows or prying open doors with a crowbar. Once they managed to get inside, they began ransacking the businesses while rifling through registers and searching for loose cash.

Tools used by burglars that broke into several Ventura County businesses are shown in this undated photo provided by the Simi Valley Police Department.

Seven businesses in Simi Valley and four in Thousand Oaks fell victim to the burglary crew over the span of several months.

In total, damages and losses amounted to more than $30,000.

On Thursday, search warrants were served at the Lancaster home of Jkori Brewster, 22, and Naryan Reed, 20. Authorities recovered evidence of the crimes during the searches, which also include searches of the two suspects’ vehicles.

Officials said some of the evidence recovered from the scene directly implicates Reed and Brewster in the crimes.

Both men were booked into the Ventura County Main Jail to await charges for conspiracy, burglary and grand theft.

They are each being held on $150,000 bail and have court dates scheduled for next Monday.

Anyone with information related to these burglaries is asked to contact the Simi Valley Police Department.