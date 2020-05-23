Memorial Day brings heat and warnings on outings in SoCal

With a heat wave in the forecast, Memorial Day weekend is going to pose a challenge in the fight against the coronavirus.

Can Southern California residents enjoy the new freedoms as stay-at-home orders are eased, such as access to parks and beaches and in some place dining and shopping, while also maintaining social distancing so the coronavirus does not spread?

Officials are hoping rules and public urging will keep people safe.

“Many of our beautiful outdoor spaces are open and we can enjoy them as we practice physical distancing and wear our cloth face coverings when we’re around other people,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “The virus hasn’t changed. It’s still relatively easy to become infected, particularly if you’re not taking precautions.”

Don't overcrowd the LA County beaches. Massive crowds could close them again. When you’re done, head home so others can safely enjoy the beach. #BYOM, wear when out of the water & around others, & keep 6+ ft distance from beachgoers outside your household. #BeachResponsibly pic.twitter.com/0qxrZJVmms — LA Beaches & Harbors (@lacdbh) May 23, 2020

Good morning, #SoCal! ☀️ Highs today will be near to slightly below normal. Today will be the coolest day before the heat returns for the valleys and deserts next week! #cawx pic.twitter.com/LsDUE99jWX — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 23, 2020

PLEASE NOTE: The Venice beach parking lots at Rose, Washington & Venice are NOT re-opening. They will remain CLOSED this holiday weekend. Thanks for understanding! https://t.co/m8q1cKXvJv — LA Beaches & Harbors (@lacdbh) May 23, 2020