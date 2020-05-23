Memorial Day brings heat and warnings on outings in SoCal

With a heat wave in the forecast, Memorial Day weekend is going to pose a challenge in the fight against the coronavirus.
Can Southern California residents enjoy the new freedoms as stay-at-home orders are eased, such as access to parks and beaches and in some place dining and shopping, while also maintaining social distancing so the coronavirus does not spread?
Officials are hoping rules and public urging will keep people safe.
“Many of our beautiful outdoor spaces are open and we can enjoy them as we practice physical distancing and wear our cloth face coverings when we’re around other people,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “The virus hasn’t changed. It’s still relatively easy to become infected, particularly if you’re not taking precautions.”
