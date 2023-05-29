Southern Californians will have several opportunities to honor our nation’s fallen this Memorial Day.

Erin Myers was in Long Beach to view the “Honoring Our Fallen” memorial ceremony at Rosie the Riveter Park Monday.

“We are reading the names of those that have died in combat since 9/11. But we also remember those in WW1, WW2, Korea, Vietnam,” Honoring Our Fallen Founder and Executive Director Laura Herzog said.

The names will be read until around 1 p.m. and the public is encouraged to attend.

Ellina Abovian was in Hollywood Hills for a Memorial Day event at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Hundreds of flags were placed early Monday morning to honor the fallen.

“We like to do this every year and honor them and give back to our community,” Larry Garcia said.

Other SoCal Memorial Day events

8 a.m. – Hawaiian Gardens City Hall

9 a.m. – Lancaster Cemetery at Lacy Park in San Marino

9 a.m. – Veterans Park in Lomita

9 a.m. – Whittier City Hall

9 a.m. – A Memorial Day Remembrance at the Gold Star Family Memorial at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum located at 40 Presidential Drive in Simi Valley. The event begins with music at 9 a.m. and the Memorial Day program at 10 a.m.

9:30 a.m. – Acton Community Center

10 a.m. – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will speak at a Memorial Day ceremony at the Los Angeles National Cemetery located at 950 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

10 a.m. – The Memorial Day Parade returns after a three-year absence. The event takes place at the intersection of Sherman Way and Owensmouth Avenue. The event’s parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

10 a.m. – Janice Hahn attends the Memorial Day observance at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes. The event will include skydivers, a procession of colors, and a military flyover.

10 a.m. – Archbishop José H. Gomez will preside over a special outdoor Memorial Day Mass at the San Fernando Mission Cemetery in Mission Hills. The Mass will be streamed at catholiccm.org/memorial-day-mass-2023 and facebook.com/lacatholics.

10 a.m. – Cerritos Civic Center

10 a.m. – Joshua Memorial Park in Lancaster

10 a.m. – Paramount City Hall

10 a.m. – Veterans Memorial Fountain in South Gate

10 a.m. – Veterans Memorial Plaza in Pico Rivera

10 a.m. – Veterans Park in Bell Gardens

10:30 a.m. – The 50th Fiesta Days Parade kicks off in La Cañada Flintridge. The parade begins at Cornishon Avenue before traveling east along Foothill Boulevard to Gould Avenue.

11 a.m. – Memorial Day event at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum located at 18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard in Yorba Linda.

11 a.m. – Avalon Municipal Cemetery

11 a.m. – Inglewood City Hall

11 a.m. – Del Valle Park in Lakewood

11 a.m. – Wilmington Cemetery

11:30 a.m. – Huntington Park Community Center

1 p.m. – Hollywood Post 43 of the American Legion

All day – L.A. Fleet Week Expo at Battleship Iowa ends Monday with a full day of events including aircraft flyovers, active-duty ship tours, Battleship Iowa tours, and live entertainment. The Expo is located at 250 South Harbor Boulevard in San Pedro.