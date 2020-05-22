Memorial Day travel expected to set record lows

The American Automobile Association did not issue a travel forecast the Memorial Day weekend, but officials believe this year’s travel volume is likely to set a record low.
Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 22, 2020.
