California's unemployment soars to 15.5% in April, with 2.3 million jobs lost
Memorial Day travel expected to set record lows

The American Automobile Association did not issue a travel forecast the Memorial Day weekend, but officials believe this year’s travel volume is likely to set a record low.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 22, 2020.

