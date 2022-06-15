A memorial is growing Wednesday for two El Monte police officers who were shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.

Flowers and candles are being placed outside the El Monte Police Department for the officers who were slain while responding to a reported stabbing in the 10300 block of Garvey Avenue.

“These two men were loved. They were good men. They paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their community, trying to help somebody … They were murdered by a coward,” acting El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry said after the shooting Tuesday.

Investigators said the two officers were ambushed by gunfire from inside a motel room as soon as they arrived at the Siesta Inn around 5:10 p.m.

At one point, the shooter came outside and exchanged gunfire with police.

When the shooting was over, the officers were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The gunman was also killed in the gun battle. His weapon was found at his side.

No stabbing victim was found at the location.

Officials have not released the names of the two slain officers, but one was a 22-year veteran of the El Monte Police Department. The other had been a member of the police force for less than a year.

Both were married and had children.

Late Tuesday, a procession from County USC Medical Center to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office was held as police officers and firefighters saluted.

“There are no words to describe our grief and devastation by this senseless act as we learned about the passing of two of our police officers. It weighs heavy on our hears and we are sending our support to their families,” a statement from the City of El Monte and the El Monte Police department read.

The suspected shooter was identified as Justin William Flores by his mother Wednesday morning.

Flores’ mother said her son did have a prison record for domestic violence, but she didn’t know why he would have shot the officers.