Memorial grows for 6-year-old boy killed in apparent road rage shooting on 55 Freeway in Orange

A makeshift memorial is growing of balloons, toys, cards and candles to remember a 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident on the 55 Freeway in Orange on Friday morning.

The boy, identified by family members as Aiden Leos, was sitting in a booster seat in the right rear passenger side of his mother’s car when he was struck by the gunfire on the northbound 55 near Chapman Avenue around 8 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Community members have since set up a memorial to pay tribute to the boy at the Walnut Avenue overpass bridge on the 55 Freeway, south of Katella, where the investigation had taken place. All lanes on the freeway have since been reopened.

Officials are asking witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone whose vehicle is equipped with a dash camera and was traveling northbound on the 55 Freeway near the 22 Freeway and Chapman between 7:15 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. on Friday.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help raise funds for his family.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 22, 2021.