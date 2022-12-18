Angelenos continue to mourn the death of mountain lion P-22, the famous cougar who called Griffith Park home for more than a decade.

On Sunday, a gathering was scheduled at Griffith Park to honor the big cat, who was humanely euthanized due to severe injuries suffered after being hit by a car, as well as various age-related illnesses.

Organizers planned a memorial hike at Griffith Park, where P-22 roamed freely for years.

Hikers planned to meet at the Charlie Turner Trailhead at 4 p.m. for a sunset hike and moment of reflection for the “cat that changed America.”

The Charlie Turner Trailhead is located at 2840 W Observatory Road. Among those who planned to attend were L.A. Councilmember Nithya Raman whose district encompasses Griffith Park.

Raman posted about the memorial hike on social media and encouraged Angelenos to carpool or take public transit if interested in attending.