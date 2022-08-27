Friday marked one year since 13 U.S. soldiers died in an attack amid the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan.

In Simi Valley Saturday Morning, hundreds of people participated in a memorial run to honor those lives lost and raise money for the families of two soldiers who were severely wounded in the attack.

‘The 13 Souls of Kabul Run’ covered 13.1 miles along the Simi Arroyo path from the Metrolink Parking Lot to Madera Street and back.

This event was started by the father of a soldier whose son and his squad were spared in the Aug. 26, 2021 suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

“We need to remember these people who (made) a big sacrifice,” Jeff Von Molt, the run’s organizer, told KTLA 5 Morning News. “They knew what they were getting into and what they signed up for, just like my son.”

“We’re going to stand by those that survived and we’re going to be there to help carry them through their lives,” Von Molt said.



Click here to learn more about The 13 Souls of Kabul.