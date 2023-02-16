Dr. Michael Mammone, who was killed in a violent attack in Dana Point earlier this month, was remembered during a Laguna Beach service Thursday.

On Feb. 1, Mammone was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle along Pacific Coast Highway. Witnesses say the driver, Vanroy Smith, 39, of Long Beach then got out of his car and stabbed Mammone.

Smith is charged with one count of murder with a special enhancement that he used a deadly weapon, a knife, during the crime, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The emergency room doctor was remembered as a person who took time to listen and care for each individual patient.