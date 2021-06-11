Memorial service held for San Bernardino deputy killed during pursuit of motorcyclist

A memorial for a sheriff’s department deputy shot and killed in the line of duty last week was held in San Bernardino Friday.

Sgt. Dominic Vaca, 43, was fatally shot during the pursuit of a motorcyclist in Yucca Valley on Memorial Day.

A procession in his honor traveled from the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office to the Glen Helen Amphitheater where the memorial was set to be held Friday morning.

Law enforcement personnel were seen traveling along the rout in honor of Vaca.

Video showed two fire department ladder trucks suspending an American flag over the possession as motorcycle officers and patrol vehicles passed underneath.

The memorial service is closed to the public but a stream can be found on the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

The Memorial Day shooting occurred after authorities tried to pull over a motorcyclist who was riding with no license plates.

The rider, later identified as 29-year-old Bilal Winston Shabazz, refused to pull over and was pursued by deputies.

The pursuit eventually continued on foot and that’s when the Sheriff’s Department says Shabazz shot Vaca as he was trying to detain him.

Vaca was airlifted for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Department said Shabazz continued to run and shoot at deputies, but was struck and killed when the deputies returned fire.

Shabazz had a no-bail warrant out of Los Angeles County at the time of the incident but officials did not release any further details.

Vaca, a 17-year veteran of the force, leaves behind two daughters, ages 4 months and 11 years old, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

A memorial fund was set up for the sergeant’s family through the Peace Officers Research Association of California.