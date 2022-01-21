Memorial service honoring L.A. County Firefighter killed in Rancho Palos Verdes house fire to be held Friday

A memorial service will be held Friday in honor of Los Angeles County Firefighter Jonathan Flagler, who died battling a house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes earlier this month.

Family, friends and colleagues will be attending the 10 a.m. service at Cottonwood Church at 4505 Katella Ave. in Los Alamitos.

Flagler spent more than 21 years as a firefighter, most of which was with the city of Vernon before transferring to Los Angeles County two years ago.

The service will be streamed live via the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The 47-year-old Flagler was among the crew members from Fire Station 83 who responded to an early morning blaze on Jan. 6 in the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road.

The home became engulfed after firefighters entered the structure, and Flagler was overcome, Interim Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said following the incident.

Flagler was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he later died.

“Fire Fighter Flagler was a devoted husband, father, uncle, friend, and hero. He was a highly respected and esteemed LACoFD firefighter who truly embodied our core values of courage, caring, commitment, community, integrity, and teamwork while on- and off-the job. Fire Fighter Flagler will be tremendously missed by all of us – and we will never forget him,” the Fire Department sated in a release.

Flagler is survived by his wife Jenny and their two sons, Brody and Jack.

Donations to the Flagler family memorial fund can be made by mail to F&A Federal Credit Union, 2625 Corporate Place Monterey Park, CA 91754, attention “Flagler Memorial Fund.”

Donations can also be made via telephone by calling the F&A Credit Union at 800-222-1226, attention “Flagler Memorial Fund.”