Memorial service honors Marine Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui in Riverside County

A Southern California Marine killed in a bombing during the evacuation at Afghanistan’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul last month will be laid to rest Saturday.

Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, 20, of Norco, was one of four California Marines killed in the attack during the airport evacuation operation in Kabul. He was one of 13 U.S. service members, including four from California, killed in the bombing.

Thousands lined the streets from the Ontario Airport to a Riverside funeral home on Friday, as a procession was held through the Inland Empire in Nikoui’s honor.

Another 2,000-3,000 people are expected to attend Nikoui’s memorial service Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Harvest Christian Fellowship’s Riverside campus. The memorial is open to the public.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 18, 2021.