Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Three people were arrested in a home invasion robbery that happened in Encino early Wednesday morning, officials announced.

Police first got a call around 1:35 a.m. about trouble in the 17900 block of Valley Vista Boulevard. A woman called for help and was disconnected while on the phone with police, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

Officers responded to the location, where they saw people in dark clothes and masks leaving the home carrying suitcases, police said.

The suspects then immediately ran away and police set up a perimeter and brought in K-9 units to search for them.

Residents told officers that multiple people forced entry into their home by prying open a back window. Then, once inside, two of them robbed the victims at gunpoint and stole cash, a watch and a cell phone, according to LAPD.

A K-9 team eventually spotted three suspects and police took them into custody.

The suspects, identified as 25-year-old Maliek Villafranco, 29-year-old Darion Abbott and 25-year-old Jajuan Young, were all arrested.

Police said the victims’ property was recovered and returned at the scene.

“The incident appears to be isolated and all suspects are in custody,” LAPD officials said Thursday.

No injuries were reported during the incident and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information or video connected to the robbery is urged to contact LAPD Detective Dunlop at 818-374-7730.