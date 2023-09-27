Two men are being sought in connection with a follow-home burglary in Irvine earlier this month.

The men allegedly followed a woman home from South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa Sept. 10 after she made “expensive purchases,” according to Irvine police.

The woman left her home later in the day, and that’s when the men allegedly broke into her home and stole more than $200,000 in property.

The suspects drove an older white Mazda CX9 and a 2014 silver Mazda CX-5, police said.

Vehicles allegedly used in a follow-home burglary are seen in photos released by the Irvine Police Department on Sept. 27, 2023.

Authorities provided images of the men and the vehicles involved in the case in hopes of identifying and arresting them.

“We just need people to be aware of their surroundings. If you’re noticing that the same three vehicles, or the same vehicles are behind you the entire way, that’s suspicious,” Kyle Oldoerp of the Irvine Police Department said. “Do a little counter surveillance … maybe go to an area that’s a little less populated, a residential street, maybe not necessarily your street. But if you go down a route that there’s less people, and that vehicle is still following you, chances are that you have somebody possibly following you home.”

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to email bfelling@cityofirvine.org.