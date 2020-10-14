Men strike victim with van while trying to get away from North Hollywood-area robbery: LAPD

Two men struck a victim with their van as they were trying to get away from the scene of a robbery in the North Hollywood area earlier this month, and the incident was caught on video.

About 9:10 a.m. Oct. 5, a gardener was working along the 10400 block of Myrna Street when two men backed their van up to the victim’s work truck, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a news release Wednesday.

The passenger got out of the van and removed property from the truck, video released by police shows.

When the victim realized what was going on, he ran toward the men and the passenger got back into the van.

The driver drove forward in an attempt to get away as the victim stood in front of the van and was struck, the video shows.

The men then sped away in the van, described as a white Ford Transit Connect.

The driver is described only as being Hispanic, while the passenger is described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Detective Kojima at 818-754-8426.