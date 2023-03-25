The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has identified the two people who died Friday in a helicopter crash near Perris.

Two Murrieta men, 61-year-old Mark Carter and 62-year-old Dennis Foster, were aboard the Bell 407 helicopter when it crashed at 12:22 p.m. near Pulsar View Road in Nuevo, just east of Perris.

Though the investigation of the crash has not yet been completed and the cause of the crash remains unknown, the RCSD report indicates that Foster died at 12:59 p.m., 37 minutes after the crash. Carter died at 1:06 p.m., seven minutes after Foster.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are handling the investigation.