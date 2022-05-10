Neighbors in Menifee are fighting back over the possible placement of a sexually violent predator, 68-year-old Lawrence Phillip Moff, in their quiet senior community.
Shelby Nelson reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on May 10, 2022.
by: Shelby Nelson
Posted:
Updated:
by: Shelby Nelson
Posted:
Updated:
Neighbors in Menifee are fighting back over the possible placement of a sexually violent predator, 68-year-old Lawrence Phillip Moff, in their quiet senior community.
Shelby Nelson reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on May 10, 2022.