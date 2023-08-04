A man from Menifee was arrested on allegations that he sexually assaulted a minor in Lake Elsinore.

Kole Scully-Mims, 23, became the subject of an investigation last month and was arrested on Friday morning by investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the Ben Clark Training Center.

Scully-Mims was arrested without incident and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta where he remains in custody with bail set at $10,000.

Kole Scully-Mims, 23, of Menifee. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Office)

He awaits several felony charges, including aggravated sexual assault of a child, forced oral copulation and lewd acts with a minor.

He is due in court next Tuesday, according to jail records.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Deputy Hernandez of the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station at 951-245-3300.