After more than a week of high temperatures in Southern California, many have tried anything and everything to stay cool while not overloading the power grid.

There is no one right answer to the problem of staying cool, but there sure is a wrong one, as the Menifee Police Department pointed out on Facebook Thursday evening.

“We know it’s been so hot ☀️ for too long, but if you need to cool off or your truck overheats, we don’t recommend driving into a pool!,” the department posted, adding the hashtags “#creativecooling” and “#trucksdontfloat.”

Police clarified that the driver got out of the truck and swam to safety, and no one was hurt, but officers faced a unique challenge.

“Our officers had a tough time taking the collision measurements at the bottom of the pool! #cophumor,” police added.