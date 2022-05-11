Menifee residents are expressing their concern and outrage that a convicted sex offender is being placed in their community.

In a Wednesday town hall, residents, law enforcement and the Riverside County District Attorney joined together to discuss 68-year-old Lawrence Philip Moff, whom a judge ordered to be released from Coalinga State Hospital in Central California.

“This is a lovely community and we don’t need this,” one resident said.

Moff’s history of sexual molestation dates back to the 1970s and includes crimes in Los Angeles and Riverside counties.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison, but with this judge’s granting of a conditional release, he might be headed to the Sun City senior living community.

Sun City residents say not only are there schools in the area, but their grandchildren often visit, and they’re worried about their safety.

“I just want you to look me in my eyes and tell me that you’re going to protect my children. There’s one school about 0.7 miles from this facility,” a resident said.

Mike Hestrin, Riverside County District Attorney, echoed some of those concerns.

“Our position is that he is not suitable for release because he hasn’t been adjudged to have been recovered, so to speak. And then secondarily, not this area. There are too many kids,” Hestrin argued.

Sun City owner Thomas Uata attempted to assuage the residents’ concerns.

“I want to reassure you that as a caregiver and a care provider, our job is just to provide care. That is all we do. We’ve been informed that this is what the court has ordered,” said Uata.

Not all residents, however, think Uata is acting in their best interests. Many claimed that Uata had the opportunity to turn Moff away, but he didn’t. They’re also asking for more security.

“Don’t try to sit here and say you’re in the best interest of this community. You’re in the best interest of your own pockets,” said Menifee resident Sabrina Spady.

On Wednesday, Hestrin collected statements and signatures that the District Attorney’s office will be assembling into an affidavit to submit to the judge in an attempt to change her decision.

A court hearing is scheduled for July 29.