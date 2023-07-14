Los Angeles police officers were attacked by someone throwing metal pipes and bottles from a rooftop in the South Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. when officers were called to investigate a reported shooting at a shop near the intersection of East 51st Street and Avalon Boulevard.

A suspect is seen with a metal pipe on a South Los Angeles rooftop on July 14, 2023. (ANG)

Officers were investigating the shooting report when someone on top of a three-story apartment building began throwing metal pipes and glass bottles at them and their patrol cars.

The officers made a distress call and more units arrived to help apprehend the suspect.

After about 30 minutes, the person was arrested without further incident.

No officers appeared to be injured but one vehicle was damaged, video from the scene showed.

It was unclear why the suspect took to the rooftop to throw the objects.

It was also unclear whether a shooting actually occurred at the location.