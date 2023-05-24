LAPD on the scene of an alleged stabbing of a Metro Bus driver in Woodland Hills May 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a Metro bus driver Wednesday night in Woodland Hills.

Calls about the incident, located at Erwin Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard, came in at around 5:15 p.m., officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said.

“The Department has mustered a number of night watch detectives and uniform personnel to investigate this senseless attack,” LAPD Chief Moore said. “Detectives are speaking with witnesses and gathering video evidence. Numerous uniform officers are conducting a grid search of the area.”

It is unclear what led up to the incident, but officials said the victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Footage from Sky5 showed a large police presence at the scene while authorities investigated.

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, with blonde hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Authorities also said that a knife was used in the stabbing, but it’s unclear if the weapon has been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.