At least one person is in custody after a Metro bus driver was stabbed Thursday in Venice, authorities announced.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to calls of the stabbing in the 1700 block of Main Street at around 1:45 p.m.

It is unclear what led up to the violence, but police told KTLA that a man in his 60s was taken into custody.

Authorities also said that an ambulance was requested but did not provide any details on the condition of the bus driver or whether anyone else was injured during the incident.

First responders on the scene in Venice after a Metro bus driver was stabbed on June 22, 2023 (Citizen app)

This is the second Metro bus driver to be stabbed in just under a month.

In May, a 61-year-old bus driver was stabbed by a teenager in Northridge. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. The 17-year-old suspect repeatedly stabbed the driver in the chest, neck and back after a verbal argument about “fare evasion,” investigators said. The teen fled the scene, but was captured by police a day later.

Other recent attacks within the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority include the assault of a 53-year-old woman on Metro’s A Line on May 17, and the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old man in April, also on the A Line.

Police are continuing to investigate the stabbing in Venice.