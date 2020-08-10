Metro bus fatally hits 26-year-old man in East L.A.; CHP says crash not a hit-and-run

An L.A. Metro bus struck and killed a 26-year-old man in East Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday.

The bus continued driving after hitting the man near City Terrace Drive and Pomeroy Avenue, where California Highway Patrol officers later found his body in the roadway, according to CHP.

Officers responded to the scene at 12:41 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a Metro bus, officials said.

However, investigators later determined the collision was not a hit-and-run, according to CHP.

Following the deadly crash, the bus was stopped by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department unit near Garvey Avenue and Chico Avenue in the South El Monte area, according to CHP. Authorities had been on the lookout for the vehicle based off a description given by witnesses.

“Upon inspection of the bus, it was determined to be a match to the suspect vehicle,” CHP officials said in a statement. “However, upon further investigation, it was determined a hit and run collision did not occur.”

CHP officials did not state why the crash was determined to not be a hit-and-run or any other details about the incident. The collision remains under investigation.

A woman at the scene said she saw a bus stopped at a red light. Then the bus drove through a green light, and she heard people screaming. Mimi, who did not give her last name, said did not see the impact herself but saw the victim right after.

“When we turned around, there was a dead body on the floor,” she said.

Mimi said the man was riding a skateboard when he slammed into the bus’s tire.

“I’m sure the bus must’ve felt the hit,” she said. “But.. I guess him stopping to see what was going on, he just kept going and that’s when I guess he just killed him.”

Based off her account, it’s not clear whether the bus driver got out to check on the victim, or whether he realized he struck someone.

CHP said anyone with information should call East Los Angeles Area Public Information Officer G. Jojola at 323-980-4600.