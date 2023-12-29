An investigation is underway Friday to determine what caused a Metro bus to crash into a parked motorhome in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The incident was reported around 2 a.m. near the intersection of West 90th Street and Normandie Avenue.

A man who was sleeping inside the motorhome said he was awakened by the sounds of the crash.

Video from the scene showed major damage to both vehicles.

The man said that items inside the motorhome fell on top of him as the vehicle was pushed forward, also striking his SUV.

The man did not appear to be seriously hurt. There was no word on the condition of the bus driver.

It was also unclear if there were any passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.