Metro investigating 2 assaults against train riders in L.A.-area

Authorities are investigating after videos emerged on social media showing a person slapping an unsuspecting passenger in the face on the Los Angeles County Metro system on June 3, 2021.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is investigating the incidents, which officials said came to light Thursday after a reporter alerted them to the Instagram posts. Metro does not know the identities of the suspects, the date and time of the assaults or which train lines were involved, spokesperson Rick Jager said.

One of the video clips showed a boy inside the train, raising his arm and striking the back of a passenger’s head. Another clip showed a similar gesture, as a boy struck a man who appeared to be resting his head against the train window. Jager said a voice can be heard in one of the videos, yelling, “Let this go viral!”

“It was almost like it was staged, and then the actual assault occurred after that,” Jager said. “It was quite troubling. We obviously want to get to the bottom of this.”

