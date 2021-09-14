Metro L.A. offering free bus, bike and train rides for California recall election voters

Voters who want to cast their ballot in person in Tuesday’s California recall election can catch a ride for free with Metro, officials said.

The free rides for buses and trains will run through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Metro Bike is also offering free 30-minute rides, after that the fare is $1.75 per 30 minutes.

Free rides are also being given to riders elsewhere in the L.A. area on Tuesday by the Glendora Transportation Division, Los Angeles County Department of Public Works County Shuttles, Montebello Bus Lines and Pasadena Transit.

Polls will be open across California from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the recall election targeting Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Voters can also turn in their mail-in ballots at any polling place or ballot drop box, but it must be handed over by 8 p.m.

Ballot drop boxes are located at the following Metro stations:

Union Station (East Portal)

El Monte Bus Station (plaza area)

Mariachi Plaza Station (mezzanine area)

Harbor Freeway Station (park and ride area)

Wilshire/Vermont Station (courtyard area)

North Hollywood Station (plaza area outside B Line portal)

Woodman Station (near bike racks/bike lockers)

Hollywood/Western Station (plaza area)

Norwalk Station (plaza area)

Harbor Gateway Transit Center

Additional ballot drop-off box locations can be found here.

If you’re planning to return a ballot by mail, it must be postmarked by Tuesday for the vote to be tallied.